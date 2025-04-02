DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBVT

DBV Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.71. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $8.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.