DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th.
DBV Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of DBV Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
