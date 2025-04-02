Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.10 and last traded at C$6.14. Approximately 13,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 17,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Decisive Dividend Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.22. The firm has a market cap of C$116.95 million, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Decisive Dividend

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood burning stoves, fireplace inserts, and gas fireplaces in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.