Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.98, but opened at $27.44. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $29.08, with a volume of 1,300,170 shares changing hands.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -169.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

