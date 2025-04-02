Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.00 and last traded at $104.40, with a volume of 531291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. UBS Group upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEO

Diageo Trading Down 0.2 %

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.45. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Diageo by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.