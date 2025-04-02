Diametric Capital LP Buys New Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

Featured Stories

