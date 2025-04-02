Diametric Capital LP Has $288,000 Holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Tuya were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 60.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 132,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Tuya during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUYA opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.23.

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

