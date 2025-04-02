Diametric Capital LP Makes New $237,000 Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWAN shares. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,338.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,485.95. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,510 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,862 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.98.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

