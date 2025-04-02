Diametric Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.83.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

