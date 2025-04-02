Diametric Capital LP Takes $256,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 583.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.