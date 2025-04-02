Diametric Capital LP Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.54.

NYSE GEV opened at $315.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.60. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

