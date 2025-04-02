Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 520,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 244,454 shares.The stock last traded at $17.54 and had previously closed at $16.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNTH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,110,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,002,000 after buying an additional 363,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

