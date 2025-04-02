DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 769 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS opened at $206.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $182.84 and a one year high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.49.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $245.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $36,817,550.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,362,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

