Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Shares Down 15.7% – Time to Sell?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 6,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 458,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.90.

Diginex Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03.

Diginex Company Profile

DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

