Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DDS opened at $361.37 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

