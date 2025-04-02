Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 567.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

DFIS stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $27.08.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

