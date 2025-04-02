Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 6.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $12,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

