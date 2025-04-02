Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MSFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 430,900 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 699,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares by 2,298.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 31,713 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

MSFU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 428,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $54.39. The company has a market cap of $102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of -2.33.

Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 2X Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

The Direxion Daily MSFT Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (MSFU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Microsoft Corporation index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Microsoft stock. MSFU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

