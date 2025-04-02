Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.74, but opened at $57.07. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $59.61, with a volume of 125,653 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $87.33.
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.
