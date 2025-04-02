Disciplina Capital Management LLC Has $37.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Disciplina Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 6.3% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

