Disciplina Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Disciplina Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,713 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,168.7% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 9,709,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604,302 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,116,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,750 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 350,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 198,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1927 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.