DKM Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 12,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,800. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $232,737.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,456.28. This trade represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.32. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

