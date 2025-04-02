DKM Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,764,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,537,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,461,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,749,000 after buying an additional 536,610 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after buying an additional 1,378,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,103,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $108.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.67 and a 12 month high of $111.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

