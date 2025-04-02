DKM Wealth Management Inc. Takes $488,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.5% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 337,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 68,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

