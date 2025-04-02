DKM Wealth Management Inc. Takes $738,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

OEF stock opened at $271.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.76. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.95 and a 52-week high of $300.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

