DKM Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of DKM Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Amundi raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $199.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $191.34 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

