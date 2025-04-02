DLD Asset Management LP Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition comprises approximately 0.4% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $19,038,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,767,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,282,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLACU opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

