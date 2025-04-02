DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 1.85% of Global Lights Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Lights Acquisition by 6,880.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 486,736 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,105,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Lights Acquisition by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of GLAC stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

