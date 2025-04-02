DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 34,378 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 130,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 35,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL stock opened at $15.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

