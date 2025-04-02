DnB Asset Management AS Buys New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Nutanix by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 target price on Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -199.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.04. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,877,450. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,288. This trade represents a 69.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,886 shares of company stock worth $417,646,356 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

