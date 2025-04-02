DnB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $348.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.73 and its 200 day moving average is $327.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.41 and a 52 week high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYBR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.04.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

