DnB Asset Management AS Invests $2.04 Million in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 393,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.08% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 87,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.0 %

QS stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 12,908 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $67,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,658.14. The trade was a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 36,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $186,961.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,084.50. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 over the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

