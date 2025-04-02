DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 88,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $134,833,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $102.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 64.42%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. The trade was a 12.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

