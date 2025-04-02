Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 417.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.49 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.