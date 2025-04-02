Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 29.5% in March

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 97,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Draganfly Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 116,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,010. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. Draganfly has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $4.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.14). Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 1,487.09% and a negative net margin of 227.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Draganfly will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Draganfly from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cutting-edge unmanned and remote data collection and analysis platforms and systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers quad-?copters, ???fixed wing ?aircrafts, ground based robots, handheld controllers, and flight training, as well as software ?used for tracking, live ???streaming, ?and data collection.
