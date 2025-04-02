Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.83. 8,853 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average session volume of 2,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%.
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
