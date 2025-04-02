Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 143.17% and a negative return on equity of 271.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Duos Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duos Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duos Technologies Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

DUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

