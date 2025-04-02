Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the February 28th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of Duos Technologies Group stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16.
Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 143.17% and a negative return on equity of 271.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duos Technologies Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
DUOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Duos Technologies Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Duos Technologies Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.
