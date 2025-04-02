Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Short Interest Update

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 72,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 265,337 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. 22,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Stories

