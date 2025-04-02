Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EOI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,000. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.