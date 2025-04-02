Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock remained flat at $9.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,162. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $72,686.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,352,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,610,378.44. This represents a 0.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 137,173 shares of company stock worth $1,323,933 in the last three months.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

