Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 491.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,882. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.