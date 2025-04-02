Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 60.5% annually over the last three years.

ETY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,957. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

