Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 8,219 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.8 %

CCL opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.