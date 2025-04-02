Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 661 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,332 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Autodesk by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,917 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,055,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,046 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.29.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.61 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a 200-day moving average of $288.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

