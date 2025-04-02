Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $548,000 Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.66.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

