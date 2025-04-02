Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Clark & Stuart Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $7,613,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 135,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYY opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

