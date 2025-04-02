Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.34% of Materialise worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 168,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Materialise by 747.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 308,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Materialise by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Materialise NV has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 million. Materialise had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

