EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 5,382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.0 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
OTCMKTS ELCPF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.54.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EDP – Energias de Portugal
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.