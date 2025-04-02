EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 5,382,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 256.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELCPF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.54.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

