Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the February 28th total of 897,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of EKSO stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. 38,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,672. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

