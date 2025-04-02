Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after buying an additional 1,913,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $96.62 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

