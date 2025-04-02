Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $3.54 Million in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,000. Old National Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Old National Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

